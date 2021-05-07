AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 296.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

