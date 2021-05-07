AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $78.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

