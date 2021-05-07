Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $2.18

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $78,733.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00262769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00207385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

