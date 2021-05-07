Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.