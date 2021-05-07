Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.85 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock remained flat at $C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,089. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

