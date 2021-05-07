Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce $49.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $48.61 million. Aterian reported sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $358.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ATER opened at $16.07 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

