ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ACLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

