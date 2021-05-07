ATB Capital Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.43.

IMO opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.44. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$38.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.67 billion and a PE ratio of -21.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

