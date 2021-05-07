ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,184. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.32.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

