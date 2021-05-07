ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.
TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,184. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.32.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
