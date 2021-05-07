At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 211,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,426. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.