AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,680 ($100.34) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,354.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,563.89. The company has a market capitalization of £100.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

