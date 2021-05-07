Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $78.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.