Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.63 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

