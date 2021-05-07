Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 54.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sabre by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

