Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.74% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

