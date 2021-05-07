Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $210.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.86. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

