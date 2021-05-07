Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

