Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

