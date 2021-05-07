ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €547.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €547.82 ($644.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About ASML

