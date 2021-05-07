ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.30 million-$494.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.22. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.44. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.