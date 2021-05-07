Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $265.15 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

