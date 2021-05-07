Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $266.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $265.15 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $104.45 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

