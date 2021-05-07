Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

