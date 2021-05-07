Arnhold LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

