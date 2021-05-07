Arnhold LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 152,533 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

