Arnhold LLC Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises approximately 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 238.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

