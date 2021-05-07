Arnhold LLC Buys New Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

OTCMKTS:COLIU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

