Arkema’s (ARKAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $130.70. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $130.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

