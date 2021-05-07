Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

HAIL stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.