Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 173 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

