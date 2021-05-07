Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 892.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fisker were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR opened at $11.30 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

