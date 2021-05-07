Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 804 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TX opened at $38.24 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

