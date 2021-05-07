Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $36,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

DAR stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.