Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 997.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.16 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.