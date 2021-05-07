Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $319.94 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004377 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $319.94 million and $16.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,110,430 coins and its circulating supply is 128,989,533 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

