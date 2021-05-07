Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of ANET opened at $327.26 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $327.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

