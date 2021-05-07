Arianee (ARIA20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,046.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $54.69 million and $4,046.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.69 or 0.01154408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.00771728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.79 or 1.00083381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.