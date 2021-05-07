Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

