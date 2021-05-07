Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.07. 611,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.