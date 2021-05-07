Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.71) Per Share

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.71) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.