Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

RCUS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.51. 12,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.