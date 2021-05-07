Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Archrock by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.