ArcBest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,698% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of ARCB opened at $86.58 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

