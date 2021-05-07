ArcBest Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

