Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.22 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

