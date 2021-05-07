Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.