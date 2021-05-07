Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,185,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,295. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

