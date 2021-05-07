Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 million-$2.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

