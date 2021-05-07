Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.
NYSE APLE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.
APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
