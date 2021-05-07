Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.